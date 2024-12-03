Jude Bellingham took to social media and posted a picture where Kylian Mbappe can be seen checking on Jude Bellingham during the Real Madrid vs Getafe La Liga 2024-25 clash. Jude Bellingham was fouled during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Getafe. Responding to this, Kylian Mbappe immediately came to check on the English midfielder. Jude Bellingham posted the photo on social media and captioned it as, "Quick checkup from the nose specialist." Bellingham also added a couple of laughing emojis and mentioned Kylian Mbappe. La Liga 2024–25: Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham Respond to Unhappy Fans With Goals in Real Madrid’s 2–0 Win Over Getafe.

Jude Bellingham's Funny Post for Kylian Mbappe

