How to Watch Atlanta United vs Inter Miami Live Streaming Online? Get Live Streaming Details of MLS 2025 Football Match With Time in IST

The Atlanta United vs Inter Miami clash will be hosted at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The fourth match of the MLS 2025 has a scheduled start time of 4:30 AM IST, Scroll down for the live streaming and other viewing options.

Inter Miami players celebrate a goal (Photo credit: X @InterMiamiCF)
Socially Team Latestly| Mar 17, 2025 04:15 AM IST

Atlanta United will host Inter Miami in the fourth match of Major League Soccer (MLS) 2025 on Tuesday, March 17. The Atlanta United vs Inter Miami clash will be hosted at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The fourth match of the MLS 2025 has a scheduled start time of 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately. there is no official broadcast available for the MLS 2025 match in India. As a result, the fans will not be able to watch the Atlanta United vs Inter Miami match live telecast in India. Fans in India can watch the Atlanta United vs Inter Miami live streaming online on Apple TV but would need an MLS season pass. Lionel Messi Becomes Quickest Player to Reach 40 Goal Contributions in Major League Soccer History, Achieves Feat During Inter Miami vs New York City FC MLS 2025 Match (Watch Highlights).

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami MLS 2025

