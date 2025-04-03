League leaders Barcelona will face off against La Liga 2024-25 third-placed Atletico Madrid in the second-leg semifinal of the Copa del Rey 2024-25 on April 3. Riyadh Air Metropolitano will host the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona CDR match and start at 1:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner for the Copa del Rey 2024-25 in India. Hence, fans in India will not have a viewing option for Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona on any TV channel. FanCode is the official streaming partner of Copa del Rey 2024-25 in India, where fans can find online viewing options of Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey 2024-25 second-leg semi-final on the app and website after buying a match pass. Real Madrid 4 -4 Real Sociedad (Aggregate 5-4) Copa del Rey 2024-25 Semi-Final: Antonio Rudiger Stars In Eight-Goal Thriller As Carlo Ancelotti's Side Qualify For Final.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey 2024-25 Semi-Final

🌎 Worldwide start times for Barça's match at Atlético Madrid in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals. pic.twitter.com/EsLm9ABU1Q — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 2, 2025

