Traditional powerhouses of La Liga competition are struggling at the moment this season. Defending champions Barcelona stand third in the points table, while Atletico Madrid occupy the fifth spot in the league table. Barcelona won the last league encounter between the two sides at Lluis Companys stadium. Former Atletico star Joao Felix scored the only goal of the game for the home side. Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona match starts at 01:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 18, 2024. Sports18 is an official broadcaster for La Liga 2023-24 games in India. Fans can enjoy Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Free Live Streaming on Jio Cinema. La Liga 2023–24: Real Madrid Will Be My Last Dugout, Says Coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live

