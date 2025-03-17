Second-placed Barcelona will face third-placed Atletico Madrid in the La Liga 2024-25 high-voltage encounter on March 17. The crucial match between the two clubs will be played at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain. The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona clash will begin at 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sadly, there is no official broadcaster in India for the La Liga 2024-25 season. But the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live streaming will be available on GXR World app and website. Dani Olmo Helps Barcelona Grind Out 1–0 Win Against Las Palmas in La Liga 2024–25.

