Atletico Madrid will take on Sevilla in the La Liga 2024-25 on Monday, December 9. The Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla match is set to be played at the Wanda Metropolitano and it starts at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla live telecast will not be available in India due to the absence of a broadcast partner. But fans in India do have an online viewing option, with it being the GXR website. Fans in India can watch the GXR website to watch Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla live streaming for free. Cacereno 1–3 Atletico Madrid, Copa del Rey 2024–25: Julian Alvarez, Clement Lenglet Score As Los Colchoneros Storm Into Third Round of Spanish Cup.

Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla

Back home today 😍 pic.twitter.com/Mo1RwleWvj — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) December 8, 2024

