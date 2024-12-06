Cacereno 1–3 Atletico Madrid, Copa del Rey 2024–25: Julian Alvarez, Clement Lenglet Score As Los Colchoneros Storm Into Third Round of Spanish Cup

Cacereno was the better side in the first half as Alvaro Garcia Merencio broke the deadlock in the 30th minute to put his side ahead of Atletico Madrid. But Atletico Madrid never gave up as Clement Lenglet stepped up to score an equaliser in the 83rd minute. Adrian Perez Guerra's own goal helped Atletico double the lead. Julian Alvarez made it 3-1 for Atletico after scoring in the final moments of the Copa del Rey 2024-25 clash. This win will take Atletico Madrid to the third round of the Spanish Cup. Athletic Club 2–1 Real Madrid, La Liga 2024–25: Jude Bellingham's Goal Goes in Vain As Los Blancos Drop Three Points Against Los Leones.

Cacereno vs Atletico Madrid Result

Moving on to the next round ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/kb9JmAi4Mb— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) December 5, 2024

