Australian football team reached the last eight for the fifth straight edition in the AFC Asian Cup. They won Group B with two wins and a draw, then continued their march with a 4-0 drubbing of Indonesia in the Round of 16. South Korea won a thrilling game against Saudi Arabia which ended with the East Asian side converting all four of their spot-kicks, while Sami Al-Najei and Abdulrahman Ghareeb missed theirs for Saudi. The exciting match will start at 09:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom 18 is the official broadcast partner of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in India and the live telecast of the Australia vs South Korea match will be available on the Sports 18 channel. Fans can also enjoy live streaming of the Australia vs South Korea AFC Asian Cup Match on the Jio Cinema App. Football Icon Samuel Eto'o Faces Allegations of Making Threats and Match-Fixing, FIFA Ethics Committee Initiates Investigation.

Australia vs South Korea on Sports 18 Channel

Mark your 🗓️ The #AFCAsianCup is set to light up the field! 🏆 action kicks off on January 12th, 2024. Catch every thrilling moment only on #Sports18. 👈🏻#AFC #AFCAsianCuponSports18 pic.twitter.com/BCeBcFIYBD — Sports18 (@Sports18) December 13, 2023

