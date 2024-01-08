Barcelona will lock horns with Barbastro in a round of 32 clash in Copa del Rey 2023-24 on Monday, January 8. The Barcelona vs Basbastro match will be played at Estadio Municipal in Spain and it will start at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the live telecast of the match will not be available due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans can, however, watch Barbastro vs Barcelona live streaming online on the FanCode app and website. Copa Del Rey 2023–24: Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid Ease Into Spanish Cup Round of 16.

Barbastro vs Barcelona Live on FanCode

End the football weekend on a high with Barcelona in the Copa del Rey! Only one place to watch it 👇 #CopaDelRey #Barcelona pic.twitter.com/rFkHIFi5sP — FanCode (@FanCode) January 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)