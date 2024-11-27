Barcelona will lock horns with Brest in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 on Wednesday, November 27. The Barcelona vs Brest match is set to be played at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium and it starts at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India but the Barcelona vs Brest live telecast will not be available on any TV channel. In case of viewing options, fans can watch the Barcelona vs Brest live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, but will need a subscription for the same. Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Barcelona vs Brest UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Spanish Winger Featuring in Starting XI.

Barcelona vs Brest

