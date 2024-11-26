FC Barcelona are in good form this season. But Hansi Flick and Barcelona have been struggling in their couple of La Liga games. First, Real Sociedad defeated Barcelona 1-0. And in the other La Liga match Celta Vigo held Barcelona to a 2-2 draw in an intense battle. When it comes to UEFA Champions League 2024-25, Hansi Flick and men have secured three wins in four matches played. They are currently in the sixth spot in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 table. Barcelona are all set to take on Ligue 1 side Brest, who are also in good form in the Champions League. Vinicius Jr Suffers Hamstring Injury, Rules Star Player Out Of Real Madrid vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match.

Brest have similar points as Barcelona. This encounter can end in the favour of FC Barcelona but Brest are in decent form too. Although they haven't been at the very best in the French League, their UCL 2024-25 says something else. Barcelona will have their regular final third in play where lethal goal scorers Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski will play a big role. Lamine Yamal will be beneficial as well. As the youngster does help Barca with his playmaking skills from the right.

Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Barcelona vs Brest UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match?

Lamine Yamal was injured during the UEFA Nations League while playing for the Spain National Football Team. Lamine Yamal withdrew from the Nations League after suffering an ankle injury. Due to this, Yamal also missed out on the last couple of La Liga matches for FC Barcelona. Lamine Yamal was not spotted training with the first team of Barcelona. Elon Musk Congratulates Cristiano Ronaldo After Al-Nassr Beat Al-Gharafa 3–1 in AFC Champions League 2024–25 Elite (See Post).

Hansi Flick during a press conference, mentioned that the young right-winger is looking good and might return soon to play for Barcelona. Lamine Yamal's absence will be seen during the Barcelona vs Brest UCL 2024-25 encounter.

