League leaders Barcelona will be in action when they host Celta Vigo in La Liga 2024-25 on April 19. The Barcelona vs Celta Vigo La Liga 2024-25 match will be played at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, and begin at 07:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, fans in India will not have a live viewing option for the Barcelona vs Celta Vigo La Liga 2024-25 match live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. However, fans can find online viewing options of the La Liga 2024-25 match between Barcelona vs Celta Vigo match live streaming on the GXR World app and website for free. FC Barcelona’s Vice President Rafa Yuste Slams La Liga Disciplinary Committee Over One-Game Ban for Kylian Mbappe After Horror Tackle vs Alaves.

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo La Liga 2024-25 Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)