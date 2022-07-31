Barcelona and NY Red Bulls face off against each other in a friendly match on July 31, 2022 (Sunday) at the Red Bull Arena. The clash has a start time of 04:30 AM  IST. No telecast will be available of the game but fans can tune into the BarcaTV app to catch the live streaming.

