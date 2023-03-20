Barcelona will face Real Madrid in their next match at La Liga 2022-23 on Monday, March 20. The game will commence at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona. Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of La Liga 2022-23. Fans will be able to watch the live telecast of El Clasico on Sports18 SD/HD channels. Meanwhile, JioCinema will provide free live streaming of this game in India.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live on Sports18

