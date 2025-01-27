Barcelona will aim to return to winning ways in La Liga 2024-25 when they take on Valencia on Monday, January 27. The Barcelona vs Valencia match will be played at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium and it will begin at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Barcelona have not won in La Liga 2024-25 since beating Mallorca in early December and will aim to bounce back. Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the Barcelona vs Valencia live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. However, fans do have an online viewing option as they can watch Barcelona vs Valencia live streaming on the GXR World website for free. Benfica 4–5 Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2024–25: Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha Score Brace and Eric Garcia Nets One As Hansi Flick's Side Triumphs in Thrilling Encounter.

Barcelona vs Valencia

🌎⌚️ Global start times for Sunday's #BarçaValencia in La Liga! pic.twitter.com/Fb658rvAMU — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 25, 2025

