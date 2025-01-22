The Benfica vs Barcelona UCL 2024-25 clash was one of the top matches of this season so far. Both sides scored goals, but Raphinha from Barcelona scored the late winner, leading Blaugrana to a 5-4 win over Benfica. Vangelis Pavlidis scored a hat-trick for Benfica but it went in vain as Benfica lost the match. Robert Lewandowski scored a couple of goals. Raphinha also scored twice and Eric Garcia came up with a single goal and led Barcelona to a win after a thrilling clash. Barcelona will stay at the second spot in the UCL 2024-25 standings. Liverpool continue to lead. Cristiano Ronaldo Completes 100 Goal Contributions for Al-Nassr, Achieves Feat During Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Match Against Al-Khaleej.

Benfica vs Barcelona Result

The first ever 5-4 in #UCL history 🤯 pic.twitter.com/9Qf9uNPIxI— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) January 22, 2025

