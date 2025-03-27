In the UEFA Women's Champions League 2024–25 second leg Quarterfinals, Barcelona Femini are set to host VfL Wolfsburg women's football team. The Barcelona vs Wolfsburg UEFA Women's Champions League 2024–25 second-leg Quarterfinal match will be played at the Estadi Johan Cruyff, Barcelona, on March 27 from 11:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast viewing options for the Barcelona vs Wolfsburg UEFA Women's Champions League 2024–25 second-leg Quarterfinal match in India. However, fans will be able to avail viewing options of the Barcelona Femini vs Wolfsburg UEFA Women's Champions League 2024–25 second-leg Quarterfinal match live streaming in India on the DAZN app and its YouTube channel. UEFA Women’s Champions League 2024–25: Manchester City Ends Chelsea’s Season-Long Unbeaten Run With Win; Defending Champions Barcelona Beat Wolfsburg.

Barcelona vs Wolfsburg UEFA Women's Champions League 2024-25

𝗨𝗻 𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗱𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀! 🏟️✨ pic.twitter.com/CjxGrjFWPB — FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) March 27, 2025

