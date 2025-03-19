Barcelona Woman’s football team will be in action against Wolfsburg in the UEFA Champions League Quarter-final leg 1. The Barcelona Yemeni currently lead the Premiera Division by 7 points. The team has managed 63 points from 22 games played and lead arch rivals Real Madrid, who are second. They have dominated teams in Europe, securing big wins in the group stage. Opponents Wolfsburg on the other hand are third in the German Frauen-Bundesliga, battling with Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt for the league title. They will be keen to put up a strong display at home here. Linda Caicedo Stars as Real Madrid Beat Arsenal 2-0 in UEFA Women's Champions League 2024–25.

Camilla Kuver and Luca Papp are ruled out for Wolfsburg due to injuries. Merle Frohms is likely to undergo late fitness test to determine her availability for the home side. Alex Popp in the attacking third will shoulder the goal scoring responsibility for the team. Jule Brand in midfield will try and push forward to help out with the attacking play.

Ona Batlle, Esmee Brugts, Patri Guijarro, Salma Paralluelo, and Caroline Hasen are all set to return to the match day squad for Barcelona. Claudia Pina has a muscle injury and will not take part in this clash. Ewa Pakor, comes up against her former team in sublime form and it will not be a surprise if she is on the scoresheet here.

When is Wolfsburg vs Barcelona UEFA Women's Champions League 2024–25 First Leg Quarterfinal Football Match? Date Time and Venue

The Wolfsburg vs Barcelona UEFA Women's Champions League first-leg quarterfinal will be hosted at the Manchester City Joie Stadium on Thursday, March 20 The high-voltage clash between two giant clubs will begin at 01:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Real Madrid 0-5 Barcelona, Copa de la Reina 2024-25: Ewa Pajor Scores Hattrick, Salma Paralluelo Bags Brace as Barca Dominates Women’s El Clasico (Watch Goals Highlights).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Wolfsburg vs Barcelona, UEFA Women's Champions League 2024–25 First Leg Quarterfinal Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast for the Wolfsburg vs Barcelona UEFA Women's Champions League 2025 first-leg quarterfinal, as there is no official broadcaster for the high-voltage match in India. For live streaming options of Wolfsburg vs Barcelona, look below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Wolfsburg vs Barcelona, UEFA Women's Champions League 2024–25 First Leg Quarterfinal Football Match?

Matches in this season's UEFA Women's Champions League will be live streaming on the DAZN and its YouTube channel worldwide, except for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) as well as in China and its territories. So the Wolfsburg vs Barcelona high-voltage first-leg quarterfinal match will be live stream on the DAZN app and its YouTube channel. Expect a quality game of football with the Spanish side securing a 1-3 win here.

