Bayern Munich will host Barcelona for a Group C game in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 on Wednesday, September 14. The match would be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich and is slated to start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Ten 2 would provide live telecast of the match on Indian TV sets. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this match on the SonyLIV app and website.

See Details:

With great Shooting Power, comes great Scoring Responsibility 🕷️⚽#Lewandowski RETURNS HOME to #AllianzArena to face former club @FCBayernEN 🥹 Watch the LIVE Action of this thrilling #FCBFCB encounter💥 🕧 - Tonight 12:30 AM 📺 - #SonySportsNetwork #UCL #SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/jEdXNz9MPg — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)