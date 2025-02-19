Bayern Munich will aim at continuing their good form against Celtic when these two teams meet in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League 2024-25 knockout phase play-off match on Wednesday, February 19. The Bayern Munich vs Celtic match is set to be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich and it starts at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India and fans will be able to watch Bayern Munich vs Celtic live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. SonyLIV app and website will provide Bayern Munich vs Celtic live streaming but at the cost of a subscription fee for fans who are on the lookout for an online viewing option. UEFA Champions League 2024–25: Harry Kane Misses Bayern Munich Training Due to Facial Injury Ahead of Celtic Game.

