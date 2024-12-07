Bundesliga 2024-25 leaders Bayern Munich will host Heidenheim on December 7 at Allianz Arena in Munich. The Bayern Munich vs Heidenheim football match will begin at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of Bundesliga 2024-25. Bayern Munich vs Heidenheim, Bundesliga 2024–25 live telecast viewing option will be available on Sony Sports 2 Channels. Also, fans can use the SonyLIV app for the Bayern Munich vs Heidenheim game live streaming viewing option. Bayern Munich Fans Protest Against PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi in UEFA Champions League 2024–25.

