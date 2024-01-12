Defending champions Bayern Munich will play their first league match of the year 2024 at Allianz Arena, as they host Hoffenheim at 01:00 AM on January 13, 2024 Indian Standard Time (IST). Bayern Munich have won 21 and lost only four games against Hoffenheim in the last 32 matches and will be looking to start the year with a win. Harry Kane leads the league with 21 goals and has been in great form for the home side. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of Bundesliga 2023-24. Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim, Bundesliga 2023–24 live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Channels. Also, fans can use the Sony LIV app for the Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim game live streaming. Bundesliga 2023–24: Leaders Bayer Leverkusen Facing Challenges Ahead of Season Restart.

Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim, Bundesliga 2023–24 Live Streaming On Sony LIV

#Bundesliga action for the first time in 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣4️⃣ 😍✨ Bayern with a formidable 🏡 record face Hoffenheim - can we expect an upset? 👀 Don't miss #FCBTSG, tonight at 1⃣ AM - LIVE on #SonyLIV! pic.twitter.com/9T8Ywut6Fr — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) January 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)