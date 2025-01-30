Former champions FC Bayern Munich are looking to advance to the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 season and will host Sloan Bratislava next. The match will be played on Thursday, January 30. The Bayern Munich vs Sloan Bratislava match is set to be played at the Allianz Arena and it starts at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Season. UCL matches will be available for live telecast on the network. The Bayern Munich vs Sloan Bratislava match is likely to be available on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD/ HD channel. The live streaming of the Bayern Munich vs Sloan Bratislava UCL 2024-25 football match on the SonyLIV app and website. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Which Teams Are in Danger Heading into a Pivotal Week in the Revamped UCL?

Bayern Munich vs Sloan Bratislava UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Live on Sony Sports Network

All to play for on the final day of the #UCL League Phase! ✨🤩 Who will go through to the next round? Find out, LIVE, only on the #SonySportsNetwork! 🤔⚽#ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/TsnqjmMeNP — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 28, 2025

