Looking to extend their lead in the standings, Bayern Munich will host St.Pauli in the ongoing Bundesliga 2024-25 on Saturday, March 29. The Bayern Munich vs St Pauli match will begin at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and be played at Allianz Arena. Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the Bundesliga 2024-25 in India, and fans can find TV viewing options for the Bayern Munich vs St Pauli on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. For online viewing options, fans can tune in to the Bayern Munich vs St Pauli live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but will need a subscription. Bayern Munich Defender Alphonso Davies Ruled Out for Several Months With ACL Injury

Bayern Munich vs St Pauli, Bundesliga 2024–25 Live

