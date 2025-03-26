Mumbai, March 26: FC Bayern will be without Alphonso Davies for a lengthy period as the left-back has been diagnosed with a torn cruciate ligament in his right knee following his return from international duty with the Canadian national team and will undergo surgery on Wednesday. The 24-year-old will not be available to play for the German record champions for several months. Alongside Davies, Dayot Upamecano has also been ruled out for the coming weeks. After being diagnosed with loose bodies in his left knee, which means he too will not be available to FC Bayern for several weeks. Manuel Neuer Out For 'Foreseeable Future' With Calf Injury, Bayern Munich Confirms Status After Medical Reports.

"Unfortunately, there's always the risk of players returning from international breaks with injuries - this time we've been hit particularly hard. The absence of Alphonso Davies and Dayot Upamecano weighs heavily on FC Bayern. Phonzy will get all the support he needs on his road to recovery.

"We'll also be keeping a close eye on Upa in the coming weeks and expect him to be available again soon. We have a strong squad and will compensate for these absences. We'll now grow even closer together. The quality is there to continue pursuing our big goals," said FC Bayern board member for sport Max Eberl. Bundesliga 2024–25: Bayern Munich Held to 1–1 Draw at Union Berlin As Borussia Dortmund Slip to 11th.

Davies picked up the injury early on in Canada's 2-1 win over the USA in California and will be a huge cause of concern for the Bavarian outlet after recently signing a contract extension with the Canadian till June 2030. Davies arrived in Munich as a teenager in the 2018/19 season after joining from the Vancouver Whitecaps and has been with Bayern since the age of 18.

He’s since made 226 competitive appearances for the club, scoring 14 goals and providing 34 assists. He has won the Bundesliga five times, the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup, two DFB Cups and three German Supercups.

