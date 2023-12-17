How To Watch Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart, Bundesliga 2023–24 Live Streaming Online in India? Get German League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST

Bayern Munich and Stuttgart are set to clash with each other in the Bundesliga 2023-24 on Monday, December 18. The match is going to be played at the Allianz Arena and it starts at 12:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner and the Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart match live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. Fans can also watch Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website. Bundesliga 2023–24: German Football Fans Going Silent at Games This Weekend To Protest Investment Deal.
Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart Live
Bayern Munich: 2nd - 3️⃣2️⃣pts.
VfB Stuttgart: 4th - 3️⃣1️⃣pts.
Who will finish higher on the table at the end of #FCBVfB? 🤔 #SonySportsNetwork #Bundesliga #DekhteRehJaoge pic.twitter.com/5RKT6L85lf
— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 17, 2023
