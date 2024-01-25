Bayern Munich are seven points behind Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga title race. Bayern Munich will battle it out against Union Berlin in the Bundesliga 2023-24 clash on Thursday, January 25 at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. The match is set to kick-start at 01:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Bayern Munich would look to bring their A-game into play and register a win in the upcoming game. Given Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Bundesliga 2023-24, the live telecast of the Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin match will be available on Sony Sports Network channels. Moreover, the live streaming of the forthcoming game will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Injury Leads Al-Nassr to Postpone Two-Game Tour of China; Portugal Star Apologises to Chinese Fans.

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Live Streaming and Telecast Details

