Belgium and Wales are set to square off in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Tuesday, June 10. The King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels is set to host the Belgium vs Wales FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers and it will start at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network holds the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers broadcast rights in India and fans can watch the Belgium vs Wales live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. There's also an online viewing option as fans can watch the Belgium vs Wales live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. North Macedonia 1–1 Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Ezgjan Alioski’s Late Strike Denies Rudi Garcia’s Men Victory.

Belgium vs Wales FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Telecast

Only the strongest will book their ticket to 🇺🇸 ✈ Strap in for the next two rounds of European Qualifiers for the #FIFAWorldCup 🏆#SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/kYBA3y2iyZ — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)