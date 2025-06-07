North Macedonia National Football Team played out a 1-1 draw against the Belgium National Football Team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers at the Todor Proeski National Arena in Skopje, North Macedonia on June 7. Maxim De Cuyper provided Rudi Garcia's men with the lead in the first half when he found the back of the net in the 28th minute. However, North Macedonia fought right back through Eljif Elmas, but his effort was ruled out for offside. North Macedonia fought hard and had to wait for quite some time for an equaliser before Ezgjan Alioski's strike came about in the 86th minute. It was a sensational volley from Ezgjan Alioski that saw North Macedonia hit back and through this goal, they ensured that the points are shared. Gibraltar 0-7 Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Franjo Ivanovic, Andrej Kramaric Net Braces as Luka Modric and Co Register Dominant Win.

North Macedonia vs Belgium Result

