Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters will face each other in the India Super League 2024-25 season. The Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters match will be played at the Sri Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium. The match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Saturday. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 season. Fans can watch the Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2024-25 Match on the Sports 18 3 channels. Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2024-25 Match Live streaming is also available on the Jio Cinema app. ISL 2024–25: Kerala Blasters To Lock Horns With Bengaluru FC in Landmark 200th Match

Bengaluru FC Starting XI Against Kerala Blasters

