Coming with a 1-0 lead from the previous leg, Bengaluru FC will take on Mumbai City FC in the 2nd leg of the ISL 2022-23 semifinal on Sunday, March 12. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru. Star Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of ISL 2022-23. The semifinal match between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC will be telecasted live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 with English commentary. Fans can also enjoy this match with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC semifinal match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2022–23 Semifinal Live Streaming and Telecast Details

