Boca Juniors will commence their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 campaign with a match against Benfica on Tuesday, June 16. The Boca Juniors vs Benfica Group C match is set to be played at the Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida and it starts at 03:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Boca Juniors vs Benfica live telecast on any TV channel. DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Boca Juniors vs Benfica live streaming on the DAZN app and website for free. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Results: Bayern Munich Thrash Auckland City FC 10–0; UCL Champions PSG Cruise Past Atletico Madrid 4–.

Boca Juniors vs Benfica FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

