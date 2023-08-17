Bodoland FC will square off against Indian Army FT in a Group F match in Durand Cup 2023 on Thursday, August 17. The match will be played at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Stadium in Kokrajhar and it will start at 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports is the official broadcast partner of the football tournament and fans can watch live telecast of this match on Sony Sports Ten 2 channel. Fans also can watch live streaming of this match on the SonyLIV app and website. Nandha Kumar's Only Goal Helps East Bengal Beat Mohun Bagan Super Giant 1-0 in Durand Cup 2023 Encounter.

Bodoland FC vs Indian Army FT

