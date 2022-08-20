Borussia Dortmund are set to take on Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on Saturday, August 20. The match will be played at the Signal Iduna park and is slated to start at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports will provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of the game on the SonyLIV app.

See Details:

.@BVB are on the quest of a third consecutive win while @werderbremen seek their first victory of the season 👊 Catch all the action of Matchday 3 from #Bundesliga, today at 7 PM, LIVE on #SonySportsNetwork 📺🙌#BVBSVW #FOOTBALLASITSMEANTTOBE #SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/mdUVe6TgoD — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 20, 2022

