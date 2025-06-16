How to Watch Botafogo vs Seattle Sounders Live Streaming Online? Get Live Streaming Details of FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match With Time in IST

Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas is locking horns with Seattle Sounders FC in matchday 1 of Group B of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Monday, June 16. The Botafogo vs Seattle Sounders match is scheduled to be played at the Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington from 7:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Botafogo vs Seattle Sounders live telecast on any TV channel. DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Botafogo vs Seattle Sounders FIFA Club World Cup 2025 live streaming on the DAZN app and website. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Schedule: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details of Football Tournament.

Botafogo vs Seattle Sounders FIFA Club World Cup 2025

