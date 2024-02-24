Manchester City are defending a treble at the moment and the team is four points behind league leaders Liverpool having played one fewer game. This gives them a chance to cut the lead to just one point with a win against Saturday’s opponent - Bournemouth. Manchester City have a formidable record against Bournemouth, winning their last 13 meetings against Saturday’s opposition. The exciting game will start at 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on February 24th. Star Sports has the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 Season in India and the match will be televised on Star Sports Select 3 and Star Sports Select 1 SD and HD will provide a live telecast of the Bournemouth vs Manchester City match. Fans can also watch the Bournemouth vs Manchester City live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar App. Boston Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Meets Pep Guardiola and Manchester City Footballers During NBA All-Star 2024 Break.

Bournemouth vs Manchester City Live

