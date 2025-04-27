Manchester United will be hosted by AFC Bournemouth in their next match of the Premier League 2024-25 on Sunday, April 27. The high-voltage Bournemouth vs Manchester United EPL 2024-25 clash will take place at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth. The fixture is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Bournemouth vs Manchester United EPL 2024-25 live telecast viewing options will be available on the Star Sports Select TV channels. Fans in India can watch the Bournemouth vs Manchester United Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website. Manchester United Beat Lyon in Epic Clash at Old Trafford to Qualify for UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Semi-Finals.

