Brazil will take on Ghana in an international friendly match on Saturday, September 24. The match would be played at the Stade Oceane and is slated to start at 12:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). In the absence of an official broadcaster, the match would not be either live telecasted or live streamed in India. But fans can keep up with the live updates of this game on the team's social media handles.

Brazil vs Ghana:

Where will you be watching the game?? KO - 6:30pm Brazil 🇧🇷 v 🇬🇭 Ghana#BlackStars pic.twitter.com/GRBn5kROHG — Black Stars 🇬🇭 (@GhanaBlackstars) September 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)