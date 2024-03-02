After 2-0 in the premier league earlier this season, Brentford will be looking to register only their second league double over the London rivals Chelsea. Brentford are currently in 16th place in the Premier League standings. The home side slumped to a damaging 4-2 defeat at the hands of West Ham United last week and will be hoping for improvement over the weekend. Chelsea, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have mixed results so far. The Blues edged Leeds United to a narrow 3-2 victory in the FA Cup in their previous game and will look to bring in the cup form in the league fixtures also. The exciting game will start at 08:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 2nd. Star Sports has the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 Season in India. Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD will provide a live telecast of the Brentford vs Chelsea match. Fans can also watch the Brentford vs Chelsea live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar App. West Ham 4–2 Brentford, Premier League 2023–24: Jarrod Bowen’s Hat-Trick Helps Hammers To Win Over Bees.

