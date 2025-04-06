Hoping to keep their fourth-place secure, Chelsea will visit Brentford| in the Premier League 2024-25 on April 6. The Brentford vs Chelsea PL 2024-25 match will be played at Gtech Community Stadium and will start at 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can find TV viewing options of the Brentford vs Chelsea English Premier League 2024-25 Football Match live telecast on the Star Sports Select TV channels. The Brentford vs Chelsea EPL 2024-25 football match will be available for live streaming viewing options on the JioHotstar app and website. Manchester United vs Manchester City Lineups: Check Predicted Starting XIs For English Premier League 2024-25 Match at Old Trafford.

Brentford vs Chelsea Premier League 2024–25 Live

A trip to Brentford is up next. 👊 pic.twitter.com/fG3H1BYdVh — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)