Brighton will lock horns with Arsenal in their next English Premier League 2022-23 match. The match will commence at 11.00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at AMEX Stadium, Brighton. In Gabriel Jesus' absence Arsenal will have to look forward to Eddie Nketiah's consistency and goal contributions from Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka. On the other hand, Brighton will miss a few key players in this game. The broadcasting rights for EPL 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 3 and Star Sports Select HD 1 to watch the live telecast of the Brighton vs Arsenal match. Fans can watch the live streaming of the match on the Disney+Hotstar app or website Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners Make Bid for Shakhtar Donetsk Winger Mykhailo Mudryk.

Brighton vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

Will #Arsenal continue their reign at the top 🔝of the #PL table, or will the free-flow attacking #Brighton topple the leaders? Catch the action live, tonight 11 PM, on 📺 Disney+ Hotstar#PassionUnlimited #BHAARS pic.twitter.com/6wVjg8vInj — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) December 31, 2022

