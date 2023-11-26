Having recently defeated Valencia by 5-1 in La Liga, Real Madrid will hope to extend their winning streak against Cadiz. The La Liga 2023-24 match between Cadiz vs Real Madrid is scheduled for Sunday, November 26, at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla, Cádiz, Spain. The Cadiz vs Real Madrid game begins at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). La Liga 2023-24 will be broadcasted in India by Viacom18 Network. Fans can watch Cadiz vs Real Madrid live on Sports 18 1 HD/SD. The La Liga 2023–24 match between Real Madrid and Cadiz will also be streamed live on JioCinema OTT via the app and website. FC Barcelona 1–1 Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2023–24: Blaugrana Needs Own Goal To Salvage Draw Against Red Sashes in Spanish League.

Cadiz vs Real Madrid LaLiga 2023-24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

