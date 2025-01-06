CD Minera will host Real Madrid in the Spanish Copa del Rey Round of 32 match on January 6. The CD Minera vs Real Madrid football will be played at Estadio Cartagonova, and begin at 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sadly, due to a lack of an official broadcaster in India, the Copa del Rey will not have a live telecast viewing option on TV. However, FanCode will provide live streaming viewing options in India as the official online partner and stream CD Minera vs Real Madrid on their FanCode World website, which will need a pass. Real Madrid Becomes First Team to Register 5000 Points in Spanish League, Achieves Feat With Win Over Valencia in La Liga 2024-25.

CD Minera vs Real Madrid Live

Expect the unexpected as the #CopaDelRey Round of 32 knockouts come calling! 👀 Catch all the action from the Premier cup competition in Spain LIVE only on FanCode! 🤩#CopaDelReyonFanCode pic.twitter.com/HAvRN1ygGC — FanCode (@FanCode) January 2, 2025

