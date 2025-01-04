Late goals from Jude Bellingham and Luka Modric handed Real Madrid CF its 13th win of the La Liga 2024-25 season. With this win, the defending champions clinched the top spot. One more feat the side achieved with the win as Real Madrid became the first team to record 5000 points in La Liga. With 1,833 wins and 6,526 goals over the course of 94 top-flight seasons, Real Madrid crossed the 5000 points barrier. It is important to note that a win was worth two points until the 1995/96 season. Valencia 1–2 Real Madrid, La Liga 2024–25: Luka Modric, Jude Bellingham Score to Help 10-Man Los Blancos Register Comeback Victory As Vinicius Junior Sees Red Card.

Real Madrid Becomes First Team to Register 5000 Points in La Liga

🚨 Real Madrid become the FIRST team to reach 5000 points in La Liga. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/7Z4izRpR5p — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 3, 2025

