In the final round of the 2022-23 LaLiga, Celta Vigo will be hosting Barcelona on Monday, June 5. The game will begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Balaídos, Vigo. This match will be the last for Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba for Barcelona. Viacom18 Network possesses the broadcasting rights of La Liga 2022-23 in India. Fans can get the live telecast of the match live on their TV sets as the match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona will be telecasted live on Sports18 1 SD/HD channels. Fans can also enjoy the free live streaming of the Celta Vigo vs Barcelona on the JioCinema app and website.

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona La Liga 2022–23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

🕺 The last dance of the 22/23 league season pic.twitter.com/mw5T0jvXfI — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 4, 2023

