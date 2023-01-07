The Chateauroux vs PSG, Coupe De France 2022-23 match will be played at Stade Gaston-Petit in Chateauroux. The game will be held on January 7, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India cannot watch the Chateauroux vs PSG, Coupe De France 2022-23 match live on TV channels since no one has the broadcast right in India. There is no live streaming available in India as well but fans can watch the live streaming of the Chateauroux vs PSG match on the DAZN website. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Chateauroux vs PSG, Coupe de France 2022-23 Clash? Here’s the Possibility of the Star Footballer Making the Starting XI.

Chateauroux vs PSG Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

