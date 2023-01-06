Lionel Messi recently returned to his club Paris Saint-Germain after winning the FIFA World Cup 2022. The Argentine captain, who also won the FIFA Golden Ball Award, received a guard of honour from his PSG teammates. Lionel Messi has now also joined practice sessions. Just after Messi's return PSG will face Chateauroux in the round of 64 of Coupe de France. Today, in this article we will take a look if Lionel Messi will feature in this match. Lionel Messi Gets Guard of Honour on His Return to PSG After Winning FIFA World Cup 2022 With Argentina (See Pics and Videos).

After a below-par first year with PSG, Messi has got back to his normal form. The Argentine superstar has already scored twelve goals and dished out fourteen assists for his club in all competitions, winning numerous man-of-the-match titles. It was then followed by an extremely great performance in the FIFA World Cup. The 35-year-old scored seven goals and provided four assists in his nation's triumph. He will be now looking to replicate the same numbers for his club.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Chateauroux vs PSG, Coupe de France 2022-23 Fixture?

Argentine forward Lionel Messi will not feature in tonight's Coupe de France clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Chateauroux. Messi is yet to feature in a single match for his club or country since the World Cup Final on December 18. In fact, he has only joined PSG's training a few days ago. So PSG manager Christophe Galtier has confirmed that Lionel Messi is not going to be a part of the match.

Speaking ahead of the French Cup tie, the PSG manager told, "Leo ( Lionel Messi) trained on Wednesday and Thursday. He won't play on Friday. We are making sure he is ready for the next game. We'll check on him. I will be very attentive to what he tells me, but we want him to be available for the next game." Lionel Messi Thanks PSG Teammates for World Cup Guard of Honour.

Although Messi is not going to take part in the match against Chateauroux, Galtier should not have any issues. Chateauroux currently play in the National 1 (French third division) and are placed at fourteenth place in the table. PSG will most likely win this match by a big margin.

