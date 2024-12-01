Following the loss against Liverpool, Chelsea will host Aston Villa in the Premier League 2024-25 season on December 1. Chelsea vs Aston Villa will be played at Stamford Bridge in London and begins at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time. Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match live telecast on the Star Sports Select channels. Also, Chelsea vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming is available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Premier League 2024–25: Bukayo Saka Shines As Arsenal Thrash West Ham in Seven-Goal Thriller.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)