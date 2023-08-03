After winning the Premier League Summer Series 2023 trophy, Chelsea will be facing Borussia Dortmund in a pre-season friendly in USA on Thursday, August 3. The game will begin at 6:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois, USA. Unfortunately, fans would not be able to watch live telecast of this match. The Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund match does not have an official broadcast partner as a result of which, this match would not be available for viewing on TV sets in India. Although the live telecast of this match won't be available for the pre-season games, it is expected that the live streaming of the match will be available on Chelsea official website with a subscription. Fans can follow the club’s social media platforms for updates and highlights.

Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming and Telecast Details

⏳ Final MATCHDAY in the U.S.! 🇺🇸 🆚 @ChelseaFC 🏟 Soldier Field ⏰ 2.30 Uhr (19.30 Uhr Ortszeit) 🖥 YouTube, BVB-TV (nur 🇩🇪🇦🇹🇨🇭) pic.twitter.com/GtaaEUmi6l — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) August 2, 2023

