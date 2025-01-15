Chelsea will be up against Bournemouth in the Premier League 2024-25 on Wednesday, January 15. The Chelsea vs Bournemouth match will be played at the Stamford Bridge and it will start at 1:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, Star Sports has the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2024-25. Fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs Bournemouth live telecast on the Star Sports Network. Fans. on the lookout for an online viewing option, can watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth live streaming online can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Cole Palmer Sets Record for Most Goals in a Calendar Year by a Chelsea Player, Achieves Feat During Premier League 2024–25 Match Against Fulham.

